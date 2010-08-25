Cuyahoga County Primary deadlines - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cuyahoga County Primary deadlines

(WOIO) - The following deadlines are in place for the primary election in Cuyahoga County.

  • 09/04/2010 12:00 noon - Deadline for applications by mail for an absentee ballot  
    Voting at Board of Elections 8:30 a.m. - 12:00 noon 
  • 09/06/2010 4:30 p.m. - Absentee ballot voting in person at Board of Elections closes
  • 09/06/2010 - All Vote by Mail / Absentee ballots mailed anywhere in the U.S. must be postmarked on or before this date and received at the Board of Elections on or before September 17, 2010 in order to be counted.
  • 09/07/2010 - 6:30 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. - Election Day - Provisional voting at the Board of Elections
  • 09/07/2010 - All Vote by Mail / Absentee ballots returned in person must be received at the Board of Elections by 7:30 p.m. in order to be counted.
    All overseas Vote by Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before this date and received on or before 09/17/2010 in order to be counted.

