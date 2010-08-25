Elin Nordegren breaks her silence in wake of divorce announcement

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Tiger Wood's ex-wife is breaking her silence. Elin Nordegren spoke exclusively to People magazine about learning of his extra-marital affairs and how she and their children are doing now.

Tiger Woods' ex-wife says she wants to "set some things straight."

Two days after their divorce was finalized, Elin Nordegren is telling her story to People magazine.

"I've been through hell," she tells the magazine. "It's hard to think you have this life, and then all of a sudden -- was it a lie? You're struggling because it wasn't real."

Nordegren says she felt like her whole world had fallen apart when she learned of her husband's infidelities.

"She was blindsided. She says she was embarrassed that she didn't know what was going on," says Betsy Gleick, Executive Editor of People Magazine.

Nordegren says she and Woods were not arguing the night he crashed his SUV outside their Florida home.

She says - "There was never any violence inside or outside our home. The speculation that I would have used a golf club to hit him is just truly ridiculous."

Nordegen wouldn't talk about reports that she's walking away with hundreds of millions of dollars saying, "Money doesn't make you happy... but I have to be honest, it is making some things easier. I have the opportunity to be with my children as much as I want."

She spent yesterday taking three-year-old Sam and 19-month-old Charlie to the doctor.

"What she wanted most of all was to keep her marriage together. But once she realized she couldn't do that (on cam) she still wants there to be two happy parents involved in their children's lives," says Gleick.

Tiger Woods is back on the golf course for a tournament in New Jersey. He has had nothing to say, publicly, about the divorce - yet.

