Cleveland woman accused of stealing identities of job applicants to get 65 credit cards

(WOIO) - Chantay Ware was indicted on one count of access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, Steven M. Dettelbach, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, announced on Wednesday.

The indictment alleges that Ware, 26, used her position as an employee of HMS Host, the entity responsible for operating and managing the Starbucks at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, to collect employment applications from prospective employees. Ware allegedly used those employment applications to obtain the personal information of applicants, and also used the personal information of numerous friends, acquaintances and minor children, to obtain approximately sixty-five (65) credit cards funded by Citibank and Capital One Bank, resulting in an approximate aggravated loss of $115,170.40. The indictment alleges further that Ware used the personal identification of real people to obtain these fraudulent lines of credit.

"This defendant took advantage of people seeking jobs," Dettelbach said. "She used their personal information to illegally enrich herself."

If convicted, Ware's sentence will be determined by the court after review of factors unique to this case, including Ware's prior criminal record, if any, Ware's role in the offense and the characteristics of the violations. In all cases the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum and in most cases it will be less than the maximum.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Bridget M. Brennan after an investigation by the Cleveland Offices of the United States Postal Service and the Social Security Administration.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government's burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

