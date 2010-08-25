Lakewood's Cool! - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lakewood's Cool!

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - Travel and Leisure Magazine has put together its list of "Coolest Suburbs Worth a Visit" and Lakewood makes the list.

Click HERE to see the rest of the list!

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly