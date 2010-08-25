Editorial: Katrina Anniversary

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - This weekend marks the 5th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina's awful assault on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast. Ours being a nation that pays particular attention to the anniversaries of tragic events, there will be every manner of remembrance in the days ahead.

Television specials and film documentaries will recall the anguish of those who suffered in that disaster and, not surprisingly, the federal government, the Bush Administration, in particular, will play the villain in almost every telling of the story.

Director Spike Lee's new film "If God is Willing and Da Creek Don't Rise" is said to be especially angry, as it ranges from the government's handling of Katrina to the BP spill to Haiti.

But politics and prose aside, what both Katrina (a natural disaster) and the BP spill (a man-made disaster) teach us, or ought to teach us, is that government - particularly the federal government - cannot save us from everything. It has never had the capacity to do that and it never will.

Sometime in the last quarter century or so the opposite notion took root. The notion that the national government would come to our aid no matter what ailed us. It's a false ideal and as a people we've been weakened for believing it.

Write and let me now what you think. I'm Bill Applegate.

