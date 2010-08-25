Editorial: The Garbage Gestapo

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Another example this week of the increasing encroachment of government into people's personal freedoms and it's occurring right here in Cleveland.

As outrageous as it sounds, the city plans next year to deploy trash and recycling carts embedded with micro chips to check on whether or not citizens are recycling and, if the authorities discover that your recycling cart hasn't been used for a specified period of time… inspectors will sort through your garbage; no warrant needed, I guess, and if they find that you aren't recycling they will fine you $100.00.

In other words it will be against the law not to recycle!

Well, this nonsensical idea out-ranks even the red light cameras as an example of big brother bullying which aims only to extort money from city residents while, at the same time compromising their liberties.

Well, Cleveland with its failed schools, its precarious economy and myriad other ills, desperately needs leadership that will focus on the very real challenges that confront us.

Spending millions of dollars to create a Cleveland garbage gestapo is both silly and sad.

Write and let me now what you think. I'm Bill Applegate.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.