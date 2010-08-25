Infestation: Bed Bugs continue to be a problem, especially in Ohio

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Bedbugs are making a comeback.

In fact, Susan Jones, entomologist and household and structural pest specialist says the pesky critters have become nightmare in several states including Ohio.

Out of all the cities in the nation, four in Ohio rank in the top 15:

#4 Cincinnati

#7 Columbus

#8 Dayton

#14 Cleveland

Bedbugs have not been known to spread disease, but their bites can cause severe itching, anxiety, sleeplessness and sometimes allergic reactions.

For more information on BEDBUGS click here.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.