Kym's Cure: Local radio host uses her voice to bring awareness to MS

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Besides playing music for a living Kym Sellers, the popular radio personality is using her voice to help find a cure for Multiple Sclerosis.

"I hope that we if haven't done anything else we've heightened the awareness here in northeast Ohio," said Kym Sellers.

Kym says she learned of the disease in high school, while running track and being a cheerleader.

"I wasn't afraid. I think because I was always a fighter. Even as a kid I had to fight my way through high school. I had to fight to be the best. I had to fight to get good grades. I had to fight my way into radio. This pretty much like everything else. It's another fight."

Today Kym uses her celebrity status to raise funds to find a cure for MS.

This Saturday marks the 11th year of the Kym Sellers Foundation's benefit gala featuring Huggy Lowdown from The Tom Joyner Morning Show and songtress Sharena Wynn.

"It starts at 7 PM at the Intercontinental Hotel. It's a black tie affair and we hope people will come and support this worthy cause."

Suits once worn by Cleveland's own Gerald and Sean Levert will be among the many auction items at the gala which will be hosted by 19 Action News' Harry Boomer.

