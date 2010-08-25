Exclusive: Gunfire comes within inches of killing a cop and it's all caught on tape

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News has obtained chilling video that shows the streets turn violent in an instant, and it happened with no warning.

According to police Cleveland Fourth District officers were near E. 111th checking out a suspected drug house when they spot a car mentioned in an earlier call for shots fired.

As soon as they stop, Jessie Wilson Jr. takes off running.

Officer Donald Kopchak was just steps behind him when investigators say Wilson, who had a gun in his hand, fired two shots at police.

"Our officer was just about to put the grab on him and the guy comes around with the gun fires two shots at him. Point blank range."

The Police Union President says thankfully the officer dropped to the ground for cover.

Within minutes though, Wilson was nabbed.

Wilson is claiming he didn't shoot and police never found his gun.

He's claiming the officer shot at him, but the tape tells a different story.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have indicted Wilson on Attempted Murder and Weapons charges.

