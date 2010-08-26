Fatal Fire: One killed in Lorain fire - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Fatal Fire: One killed in Lorain fire

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A deadly fire overnight in the city of Lorain.

Fire crews confirm to 19 Action News that one person has died.

Flames broke out at a home on West 21st and Beech Avenue.

The victim's name isn't being released at this time, pending family notification.

