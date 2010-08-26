School Days: Cleveland kids head back to class with transformation plan firmly in place

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Back to school! Cleveland students jolted awake by an alarm clock for the first time in months, as classes for the new school year kicked off on Thursday morning.

Heading back to school, however, will be a little different thanks for a sweeping and controversial transformation plan implemented by the district's CEO.

This past winter, the board approved Dr. Eugene Sanders' transformation plan. The vote not only closed schools and forced consolidation, but downsized hundreds of employees.

Thursday marks the beginning of a new focus, a new way of educating.

"It certainly is across the district we want to communicate to all of our student body that this is the first day of transformation so both personally, organizationally and even the city as a whole," said Dr. Sanders.

With the closing or moving of over a dozen schools, there are heightened fears of violence.

The district met with Cleveland and Housing Authority Police about East Tech High School. The number of security guards at East Tech will go from six to nine and two Cleveland cops will be stationed at the school.

Just this week, a big boost for CMSD's bank account. The district is getting $29.5M dollars in federal money to help implement the transformation plan and, hopefully, help pull these schools out of a major slump.

