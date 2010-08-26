Williams-Sonoma recalls baby bottle warmers due to burn hazard

(WOIO) - Williams-Sonoma is recalling about 11,000 baby bottle warmers because they may overheat the liquids and pose a burn hazard to adults or babies.

The company has received 10 reports of overheating including one report of an adult who suffered a finger burn.

Name of Product: Beaba Express Steam Bottle Warmers

Units: About 11,000

Importer: Williams-Sonoma Inc., of San Francisco, Calif.

Hazard: The bottle warmers can overheat liquids and baby food, posing a burn hazard to adults and babies.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received 10 reports of the bottles overheating, including one report of an adult who received a finger burn from touching a hot bottle.

Description: This recall involves the Beaba Express Steam Bottle Warmer which uses steam to heat baby bottles or baby food. The bottle warmer is green with an orange temperature dial. "Beaba" is printed on the base and model number 9602 is printed on the underside of the warmer.

Sold at: Williams-Sonoma stores nationwide, online at www.williams-sonoma.com and through Williams-Sonoma catalogs from June 2010 through July 2010 for about $65.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bottle warmers and call Williams-Sonoma for instructions on how to return the product for a full refund. Additionally, consumers who return the bottle warmers will receive a $25 Williams-Sonoma merchandise card.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Williams-Sonoma toll-free at (877) 548-0850 between 4 a.m. and 9 p.m. PT seven days a week or visit the firm's website at www.williams-sonoma.com