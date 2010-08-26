Cycle Crash: Motorcyclist slides through intersection, rushed to the hospital

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

UPDATE: OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - A motorcycle accident in Olmsted Township overnight.

Police tell 19 Action News the 35-year-old driver slid through an intersection at Cook and Fitch.

No other vehicles were involved.

The victim was life flighted to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.