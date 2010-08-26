Fire hazard prompts Garmin to recall personal navigation devices

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - Garmin Ltd. said Wednesday that it was recalling about 1.25 million Nuvi personal navigation devices because of a potential fire hazard from overheating batteries.

About 796,000 units were sold in the U.S., according to Garmin, the Olathe-based company that is the largest seller of personal navigation devices in North America.

The recall affects five Nuvi models that contain batteries manufactured by a third-party supplier within a defined date code range and a specific printed circuit board design. Garmin said the "interaction of these factors can, in rare circumstances, increase the possibility of overheating, which may lead to a fire hazard."

The overheating problem has been identified in less than 10 cases involving certain Nuvi models, Garmin said. None of the incidents has caused significant property damage and no injuries have been reported.

Only the 200W, 250W, 260W, 7xx and 7xxT (where xx is a two-digit number) models may be affected.

Although sales of Garmin's personal navigation devices have declined this year, the drop has not been as sharp as analysts had expected. Garmin will replace the battery for free. Owners should not attempt to remove or service the battery on their own.

For more information, go to www.garmin.com/nuvibatterypcbrecall, or call 866-957-1981.

Garmin said it did not expect the recall to have an adverse effect on its financial results. The battery supplier has agreed to share the cost of replacement battery packs and all other costs of the recall program, Garmin said.

The recall should have little impact on the stock, given that the company said financial results would not be affected, said Yair Reiner, analyst with Oppenheimer & Co.

Shares in Garmin closed Wednesday at $27.33, up 78 cents.