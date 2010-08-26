Standoff: Armed suspect surrenders after allegedly beating sister with handgun

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman holes up inside a Westside home after allegations that she beat her sister with a handgun.

While on scene of West 138th near San Diego Avenue, officers attempted to get the suspect - RaToya Steel - to come out of the house, however she refused to do so.

Due to the 26-year-old being armed and barricaded in the home, the Cleveland Division of Police SWAT Team was notified and responded to the scene. After an hour and forty minute standoff, Steel surrendered to police without incident. The home was secured by the SWAT Team and a handgun was recovered.

Steel was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault Domestic Violence.

Her sister, meanwhile, is being treated for her injuries at Metro.

