Ruff Day: Indians game goes to the dogs as Puppypalooza takes over Progressive Field

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Indians held their the first pet-friendly event at Progressive Field - Puppypalooza!

Over 200 four-legged friends and owners converged on to the ballpark to watch the Tribe take on the Oakland A's at 7:05 p.m. at Progressive Field.

The canine only event is in partnership with the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

The evening will be filled with activities, pet vendors and more fun for your favorite pooch! A portion of the proceeds from Puppypalooza will be donated to the Cleveland APL.

Puppypalooza Ticket Options: Dog Package (1 person & 1 dog): $30 each Additional Human Tickets: $15 each

Click HERE for rules and regulations, as well as a schedule of dog day events!

By the way, all the dogs were well behaved and the Tribe won!

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.