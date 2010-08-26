It's a Boy!: John Travolta, wife, expecting bouncing baby boy

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston, are expecting a baby boy.

They celebrated the big news with a baby shower at their LA home on August 8th.

The joyful occasion marks continued healing for 47-year-old Preston and 56-year-old Travolta. The couple's 16-year-old son, Jett, died after suffering a seizure in the Bahamas in January of 2009.

The baby will join big sister 10-year-old Ella when he's born. No word on the baby's due date at this time.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.