Gets Action: 19 Action News viewer tips sparks arrest in Cleveland murder

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - 19 Action News gets action solving a man's murder in Cleveland.

One suspect has been arrested and an arrest warrant has been issued for another man thanks 19 Action News viewers and CrimeStoppers.

Ryan Simmons went before a judge Thursday morning and pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Simmons is accused of killing 31-year-old Kevin Costner on the Westside during a card game earlier this month.

Cleveland cops had little to go on except two surveillance pictures from a bar, which 19 Action News and 19ActionNews.com displayed. A viewer called CrimeStoppers, ID'd Simmons and homicide detectives quickly made an arrest.

Simmons' bond was set at $3M dollars.

