Akron man shot in botched robbery attempt

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Around 1:30AM Thursday morning, a 49-year-old man was shot following a robbery while he was walking near the intersection of Copley Road and Ritchie Avenue.

The victim, Edward Dowdell, reported that a gray Toyota Camry pulled up next to him and two males got out who approached him and demanded money. When Dowdell said that he didn't have any money, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Dowdell in the left arm. Dowdell then ran to a house in the 800 block of Copley Road and called police.

Dowdell was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The suspects are two black males, 23 - 28 years old, 5'07" - 5'10" tall. The first suspect was between 200 -230 lbs wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans. The second suspect was between 150 - 165 lbs, wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron police department.

