What a Boob!: Lorain woman bares breasts in drunken stupor on busy city street

LORAIN, OH (WOIO) - A Lorain woman slapped with a series of charges after an alcohol-fueled flash dance in the city.

Cops were called to the area of West 10th and Reid on Tuesday, where they found a drunk woman - identified as Cynthia Boogher - yelling and stumbling around.

The 27-year-old was wearing an unzipped hoodie, exposing her chest to the public.

A friend of Boogher's approached cops and offered to let the inebriated woman sleep at her house, but when cops let Boogher out of the cruiser, she went wild. Boogher allegedly started to scream and ran into the middle of the busy street, forcing oncoming traffic to swerve in order to miss hitting her.

Boogher was placed under arrest for intoxication and disorderly conduct.

