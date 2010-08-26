19 Action News Hosting Free Public Health Fair September 15th

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - 19 Action News Health Connections and Wellness IQ are hosting a free public health fair that is open to local businesses, their employees, and the general public. The health fair will take place on Wednesday, September 15, from 8:00 am till 4:30 PM at the Holiday Inn Rockside in Independence.

The purpose of this event is to educate the public on the importance of wellness. This event will include healthy activities and information on preventative care, wellness, health and fitness. Wellness offerings will include free flu shots for the first 1,000 attendees, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose screenings, height, weight and BMI. There will also be bone density scans, glaucoma screenings, T-Bow demonstrations, Wii Fit activities, and a visit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The American Red Cross will be there to sponsor a blood drive from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. Those that are interested in donating blood may register online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter the Sponsor Code: ebi. It is not necessary to preregister online; walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call 1-888-WELLIQ1 (1-888-935-5471) or visit www.wellnessiq.net

Health Fair Activities and Screening Options

Flu Shot

Complete Biometric Screening

Blood Pressure

Cholesterol

Glucose

Height/ Weight/ BMI

Bone Density Scan

Glaucoma Test

Ear Canal Check

Oral cancer Screening

Chair Massage

American Red Cross Blood Drive

T-Bow Demonstration

Wii Fit

Ohio State Highway Patrol visit

Health Fair Attendees

The American Red Cross

Beltone

Curves

CVS Pharmacy

Dental One Partners

Ease at Work

FitGirl

Independence Firefighters

LifeClinic

The Ohio State Highway Patrol

Vitality

Weight Watchers

Wellness IQ

YMCA

