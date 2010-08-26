19 Action News Hosting Free Public Health Fair September 15th - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

19 Action News Hosting Free Public Health Fair September 15th

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - 19 Action News Health Connections and Wellness IQ  are hosting a free public health fair that is open to local businesses, their employees, and the general public.  The health fair will take place on Wednesday, September 15, from 8:00 am till 4:30 PM at the Holiday Inn Rockside in Independence.

The purpose of this event is to educate the public on the importance of wellness.  This event will include healthy activities and information on preventative care, wellness, health and fitness.  Wellness offerings will include free flu shots for the first 1,000 attendees, blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose screenings, height, weight and BMI.  There will also be bone density scans, glaucoma screenings, T-Bow demonstrations, Wii Fit activities, and a visit from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The American Red Cross will be there to sponsor a blood drive from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm.  Those that are interested in donating blood may register online at www.redcrossblood.org and enter the Sponsor Code: ebi.  It is not necessary to preregister online; walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, call 1-888-WELLIQ1 (1-888-935-5471) or visit www.wellnessiq.net

Health Fair Activities and Screening Options

  • Flu Shot
  • Complete Biometric Screening
  • Blood Pressure
  • Cholesterol
  • Glucose
  • Height/ Weight/ BMI
  • Bone Density Scan
  • Glaucoma Test
  • Ear Canal Check
  • Oral cancer Screening
  • Chair Massage
  • American Red Cross Blood Drive
  • T-Bow Demonstration
  • Wii Fit
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol visit

 

Health Fair Attendees

  • The American Red Cross 
  • Beltone
  • Curves
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Dental One Partners
  • Ease at Work
  • FitGirl
  • Independence Firefighters
  • LifeClinic
  • The Ohio State Highway Patrol
  • Vitality
  • Weight Watchers
  • Wellness IQ
  • YMCA

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly