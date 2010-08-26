Recall: Toyota recalling more than one million vehicles, engines may stall

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Toyota is recalling more than a million Corolla sedans and Matrix hatchbacks with engines that may stall.

Toyota Motor Corp. said today that the recalls affect vehicles sold in North America from the 2005-2008 model year. Three accidents and one injury have been reported due to the problem.

Toyota was snagged in a massive recall of more than 8.5 million vehicles earlier this year, and faced difficult challenges to regain its reputation for quality.

Click HERE for more recall information.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.