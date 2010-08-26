Funnier than Fallon?

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - You think you can be funnier than Jimmy Fallon when he hosts the Emmy's this Sunday? NBC thinks you might be.

Furthering the move to integrate your TV with your computer Fallon will be tweeting live during the Emmys.

It's a unique move where fans can tweet how Fallon should introduce the next presenters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.