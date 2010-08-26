Blame Game: Family of 8-week old points finger at hospital for baby's injury

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A local family is demanding that Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital do more to diagnose and treat a baby with multiple injuries.

The Cleveland family says they hope it's protesting will save the life of 8-week-old Kamryn.



"If he does not get treated he's going to die," said Annie Starks, Kamryn's aunt.

Kamryn is being treated at Rainbow Babies for Shaken Baby Syndrome.



"Two broken legs, broken ankles, fractures in his skull. All of this stuff has happened since he has been in this hospital. He cannot...his body won't take it," said Starks.



The Starks family says shaken baby is not the cause of the baby's injuries and that their research shows it could be Accelerated Infantile Scurvy.



"If he dies, they're going to charge my family with murder charges. Check our records. Check our backgrounds. No indications of any kind of bus. Nothing," said Starks.



But 19 Action News has learned that the baby's father has confessed. That information is supposedly contained in a Streetsboro Police Report that has not yet been made available to 19 Action News.

The Starks family says the father is not guilty.



"I am absolutely positive, 100% sure that he did not inflict these kind of injuries on that child."

Rainbow released this statement concerning Kamryn:

Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital's mission is to provide the very best care to our young patients. We are prohibited from commenting about the specifics of individual cases but we are absolute in that we are providing the appropriate care. At this time, however, we would like to stress that there are no diseases that mimic the symptoms of Shaken Baby Syndrome including brain hemorrhaging, skull fractures, and broken bones. This is a police matter under investigation and we are cooperating fully with law enforcement.

- Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital

The family has plans to protest again on Friday.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.