In Session: Could the new transformation plan lead to a drop in attendance?

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Dr. Eugene Sanders spent part of the first say of class trying to motivate students at East Tech High.

So how many students actually showed up to hear the pep talk?

That question was not answered Thursday because the district does not yet have the exact attendance figures for the first day of class but some parents seem to think it was embarrassingly low, because there are fewer busses to get kids to class.

The problem could be a result of Dr. Sander's Transformation Plan which has consolidated and or closed schools and reduced bus transportation for students.

The plan was a response to a shortage of money in the district but lots of folks whose kids are now forced to walk to school through unsafe neighbors are saying that plan just isn't working.

"He's walking from Colfax all the way down to E. 55th and that's just not safe," said one parent.

Students who 19 Action News talked to blame the low attendance on the fact that school started on a Thursday.

"Some kids said that they'll come to class next week because this week was just a two day week."

And then there's the fear factor. This year East Tech consolidated three schools into one and in dong so it also put two rival gangs under the same roof.

"They are scared rival gangs will get them."

