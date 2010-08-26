Former Congressman Jim Traficant wants to run again

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

YOUNGSTOWN, OH (WOIO) - Former Congressman Jim Traficant may be on the November ballot.

He's served time for corruption and now Traficant wants to serve the 17th District.

He turned in petitions from Trumbull, Mahoning and Summit Counties to run as an Independent.

So far, it looks like he's 20 short of what's needed.

Secretary of State Jennifer Brunner ordered a review Monday.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.