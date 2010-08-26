Bathroom note leads to lock down

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

TWINSBURG, OH (WOIO) - A note was found in the girls bathroom at Twinsburg High Thursday.

Police say the note was vague and was a correspondence between two people.

No actual threat was written but rumors started to spread and police say as a precaution school officials brought in dogs and had the school swept.

Nothing was located and the school will be locked down over night.

Officials say school will be in session on Friday.

