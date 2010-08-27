Flip Out: Tractor trailer loses control, prompts overnight closure of I-90

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - I-90 in Ashtabula County had to be closed after a tractor trailer flipped over.

The crash happened at the Ohio-PA border between routes 193 and 11. Luckily, the driver was not seriously injured and no other cars were involved.

Troopers tell 19 Action News the highway reopened a short time ago.

