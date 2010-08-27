Magnetic Maze Boards recalled due to choking, intestinal and aspiration hazards

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - An important recall that has to do with the safety of your kids.

Thousands of magnetic maze boards are being recalled because the plastic wand can separate, exposing a magnet that can pose as a choking hazard.

Name of Product: Magnetic maze boards

Units: About 18,500

Manufacturer: Lakeshore Learning Materials, of Carson, Calif.

Hazard: The magnetic maze board's plastic wand can separate and expose a magnet that can be a choking hazard to children. Also, if a child has more than one of these toys and the magnets detach and are swallowed, the magnets can attract each other and cause intestinal perforations or blockages, which can be fatal.

Incidents/Injuries: Lakeshore has received ten reports of wands separating and magnets detaching. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall involves wooden magnetic maze boards. The wooden boards have a clear plastic sheet that covers small wooden or plastic pieces located inside a maze. A plastic wand containing a magnet in its tip is attached to the board by a cord. The wand is used to move items inside the maze. The top of the board reads: "Who's Hiding in the Garden?," "Who's Hiding in the Ocean?," "Magnetic Counting Maze," "Magnetic Alphabet Board" or "My Community Magnetic Board."

Sold by: Lakeshore Learning Materials stores nationwide, its catalogs and online at www.lakeshorelearning.com from January 2009 through May 2010 singly or in sets for between $30 and $40.

Manufactured in: China

Remedy: Consumers should immediately take this toy away from children and contact Lakeshore to receive a free replacement product.

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact Lakeshore Learning Materials at (800) 428-4414 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or visit the company's website at www.lakeshorelearning.com