Baby Hammocks recalled due to suffocation hazard

(WOIO) - Hundreds of infant and toddler hammocks by Mama Little Helper are being recalled due to suffocation hazards.

Name of Product: Infant and Toddler Hammocks

Units: About 500

Manufacturer: MamaLittleHelper LLC, of Frisco, Texas

Hazard: The side-to-side shifting or tilting of the hammock can cause the infant to roll and become entrapped or wedged against the hammock's fabric and/or mattress pad, resulting in a suffocation hazard.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received three reports of the hammock becoming unbalanced, including one report of a two-month old who rolled to the side corner of the hammock and was found crying face down. No injuries have been reported.

Description: This recall includes MamaLittleHelper Hammocks with model numbers 1010, 1020 and BL222. They have a steel frame and a fabric hammock with a mattress which are connected by a large spring, safety rope and a metal hanger. Model BL222 has a computerized rocker device. "MamaLittleHelper" is printed on a label sewn onto the hammock models 1010 and 1020. Model BL222 does not have a label.

Sold exclusively: Online at http://www.mamalittlehelper.com from May 2008 through February 2010 for between $100 and $230.

Manufactured in: Malaysia

Remedy: Parents and caregivers should immediately stop using the hammocks and find an alternative, safe sleeping environment for their baby. Contact MamaLittleHelper to receive a free repair kit for hammock models 1010 and 1020. Consumers who own model BL222 should return the hammock to MamaLittleHelper in exchange for a new hammock. There is no repair available for model BL222. Repair kits can also be ordered online at www.mamalittlehelper.com/recall.htm

Consumer Contact: For additional information, contact MamaLittleHelper toll-free at (866) 612-9986 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, visit the firm's website www.mamalittlehelper.com/recall.htm or email the firm at recall@mamalittlehelper.com