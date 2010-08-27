Mad Dash: Bargain-hungry brides-to-be descend upon discounted designer dresses

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH (WOIO) - Ready, set, shop!

The 4th Annual Running of the Brides took place Friday morning at Filene's Basement in Warrensville Heights.

Hundreds of excited brides-to-be camped out outside the shop to stake their claim for when the doors opened at 8AM.

Over 1,400 gowns, priced from $249 to $699, were up for grabs.

"In bridal salons these gowns go for $900 to $9,000 and up. But when the manufacturers and retailers need to clear out overstock, we take the dresses off their hands," said Nicole Iaricci, Filene's Basement's wedding gown buyer.

The event started back in 1947 at the original Filene's Basement in downtown Boston, and has enjoyed success every since.

