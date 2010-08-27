Bullets Fly: Suspect fatally wounded during struggle over handgun in botched robbery attempt

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after a man was killed during a botched robbery attempt in Cleveland.

Cops were called to Cedar Avenue around 11:30PM Thursday night for reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located Terrance Manning shot several times. The 20-year-old was rushed to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he later expired from his injuries.

Police tell 19 Action News that a man was walking to his apartment he was approached by four thugs in hooded sweatshirts. One of the males produced a handgun and stated to the victim, "You what this is, get on the ground."

The victim complied and the males took property from him, including his apartment keys. After taking the victim's keys, the suspects ordered the victim get up and take them to his apartment. As the suspect attempted to unlock the apartment door, he switched the gun from one hand to the other. The victim grabbed the gun and a struggle ensued between the victim and two of the suspects.

Two of the suspects fled as the victim and the two suspects struggled over the weapon. During the struggle, the gun went off, striking Manning several times. After the weapon discharged, one of the suspects fled the scene, but Manning collapsed outside of the building.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464.

