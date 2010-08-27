Police Probe: Cleveland cops seek suspects after 87-year-old is found dead with pillow over his head

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an 87-year-old man is found dead inside his Cleveland home.

According to the Cuyahoga County Coroner Phillip Jossett was killed from cervical compression and blunt force trauma to the head, neck and trunk.

It happened late Thursday night at Community College.

Police were called to the apartment complex by the building's security officer. While on rounds, the security officer discovered Jossett's apartment had been broken into and when he entered the apartment, he saw Jossett's body.

Cops found the elderly man sitting in a chair in the living room with a pillow over his head, bleeding from the mouth. EMS was notified, responded to the scene and pronounced Jossett dead on the scene.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time.

Jossett's family wants to know who could do such a thing to a nearly 90-year-old man who has lived peacefully in his apartment for the past 20-years.

"At any age this would be difficult, but, you know, we just want to find out what happened, catch whoever did it, find out if it's linked in any kind of way with what happened around the corner," says Jossett's niece, Crystal Pitts.

The family tells 19 Action News they had heard that there was another crime that took place around the corner from the apartment building around the same time Jossett was found murdered.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464.

