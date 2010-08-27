Police investigate shooting in West Akron

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred shortly after midnight on April Court in West Akron.

The victim, 24-year-old Justin L. Walker, reported he was in the parking lot on April Court when he was shot by an unknown male. Walker drove himself to a local hospital where his injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron police department.

