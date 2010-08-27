The Grades: Report card day for Ohio schools, districts

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

(WOIO) - It's report card day for Ohio schools and districts!

Districts and schools throughout the state continue to make gains in student achievement as highlighted by the 2009-2010 report cards released Friday by the Ohio Department of Education.

Curious to see how your school ranks? Click HERE for complete results for your school and district.



"Educators, students, parents and communities should be proud of the promising academic gains we continue to see in Ohio schools," said Deborah S. Delisle, superintendent of public instruction. "More districts have earned a rating of Effective or higher on the 2009-2010 report cards, and no additional districts were ranked in Academic Emergency. I thank all of Ohio's educators for advocating tirelessly for students, encouraging them to take rigorous coursework and providing them with the supports they need to be successful in postsecondary education, careers and citizenship."



Ohio's statewide successes



Nearly 88 percent of school districts and more than 68 percent of school buildings received ratings of Effective or higher on this year's report cards. Ohio saw the percentage of districts achieving a rating of Effective or higher increase from 85 percent in 2008-2009. Eighty-one districts and 305 school buildings earned the rating of Excellent with Distinction. This rating, which appeared for the first time on the report card in 2007-2008, is achieved by districts and schools that otherwise would have been rated Excellent but exceeded the Value-Added standard for two consecutive years.



"I have made it a priority to ensure that all Ohio students, regardless of their zip code, have access to a world-class education," said Delisle. "The fact that more districts are earning ratings of Effective or higher is an indication of the commitment educators across the state have to enhancing the teaching and learning processes."



The 2009-2010 State and Local Report Cards show the performance of districts and schools using four separate measures: State Indicators, Performance Index, Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) and Value-Added data. The combination of these four measures is used to determine the rating for each district, school building and community school – Excellent with Distinction, Excellent, Effective, Continuous Improvement, Academic Watch and Academic Emergency.



Overall, Ohio saw a six percentage point increase in the number of Performance Indicators met. The number of Performance Indicators met by students statewide for 2009-2010 was 18 out 26 possible indicators, or 69 percent. The state achieved 19 out of 30 indicators in 2008-2009, or 63 percent.



Districts and schools meet State Indicators by meeting performance targets for the Ohio Achievement Assessments (OAA), Ohio Graduation Tests (OGT), graduation rate and attendance rate.



Traditionally, the OAA measure the proficiency of students in reading and mathematics in grades three through eight, in science and social studies in grades five and eight, and in writing in grades four and seven. However, House Bill 1 suspended testing in writing and social studies for the 2009-2010 and 2010-2011 school years, reducing the number of indicators evaluated from 30 to 26.



The OGT is administered to all tenth-grade students in reading, mathematics, writing, science and social studies.



The statewide average for all students' test scores, known as the Performance Index Score, has increased by 0.4 points, from 92.9 in 2008-2009 to 93.3 in 2009-2010.



The state made gains in the percentage of students proficient in third-grade reading; fifth-grade math; sixth-grade math and reading; seventh-grade reading; eighth-grade reading and science; and eleventh-grade math, social studies and science.



Measuring progress



The Value-Added measure is an important part of Ohio's accountability system, as it measures the progress districts and schools have made with students over the course of one school year, even if the students have not yet met the proficiency standards. The Value-Added results are used as diagnostic tools by educators to help demonstrate progress and highlight areas in which additional instruction is needed.



"It is important to recognize the significant academic gains made by students, even if they have not yet met the proficiency target," said Delisle. "By demonstrating progress over time, educators can show these students that their efforts are paying off and identify ways to continue making progress in the classroom. More importantly, parents can be kept informed of their children's progress throughout the year."



Value-Added results are calculated for grades four through eight in reading and mathematics, and a composite result is available for each district and most school buildings. The results show whether a district or school meets, exceeds or is below one year of growth for its students. More than 62 percent of school districts and 65 percent of schools met or exceeded the expected gains on the Value-Added measure.



A district or school that achieves above-expected growth on the Value-Added measure for two consecutive years may increase its rating by one category. This year, 156 districts and 591 schools increased their rating because of the Value-Added measure.



Districts and schools that show below-expected growth for three consecutive years are subject to having their designations reduced by one category. Fourteen districts and 62 schools had their ratings reduced by one level as a result of not making expected gains on the Value-Added measure.



Ensuring a high-quality education for all students



For the second year in a row, one district is rated in Academic Emergency. The Youngstown City School District was originally designated to be in Academic Emergency on the 2008-2009 Local Report Card. Since this designation, an Academic Distress Commission has adopted an Academic Recovery Plan and is working with the district to implement this plan in the upcoming school year. No other district is rated in Academic Emergency on the 2009-2010 Local Report Card.



Ohio's graduation rate for 2008-2009 (the most recent year of available data) is 83 percent, which is a slight decrease from a graduation rate of 84.2 percent in 2007-2008.



Adequate Yearly Progress (AYP) is a federally-required component of Ohio's accountability system that holds districts and schools accountable for the achievement of each student subgroup, including racial and ethnic groups, low-income students, limited English proficient students and students with disabilities. The AYP measure can illustrate achievement gaps that exist in achievement between groups of students.



Districts and schools have four ways to meet AYP, and in 2009-2010, 46 percent of districts and 61 percent of buildings met AYP goals.



However, achievement gaps between student groups basedon race, poverty, disability and English proficiency continue to be a challenge for Ohio's education system.



"Although there is much progress to celebrate, we cannot forget any student who falls short of academic goals," said Delisle. "The link between education and the economy continues to grow stronger, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure all Ohio students graduate from high school with the skills they need to be successful. I am thrilled that the $400 million Ohio has been awarded through Race to the Top will provide additional resources to accelerate reforms that focus on supporting educators, turning around struggling schools and closing achievement gaps, all of which will lift up the learning process and help all students reach higher levels of achievement."

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.