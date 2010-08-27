UH Employees To Give Out Free School Supplies and Backpacks - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

UH Employees To Give Out Free School Supplies and Backpacks for Cleveland Kids in Need

(WOIO) - The University Hospitals Employee Celebration Committee on Diversity will distribute school supplies and backpacks for K – 12th grade students in underprivileged neighborhoods on Aug. 28 at two locations.  All giveaways are on a first-come, first-served basis.

 

Location #1: East 93rd Outreach Center

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address:  3371 – 3377 E. 93rd St., Cleveland 44104

Phone: 216-883-5757

 

Location #2: Adams Avenue Church of Christ

Time:  3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Address:  10407 Adams Ave., Cleveland 44108

Phone:  (216) 541-2210     

 

