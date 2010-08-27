State Road in Parma reopens amid watermain break - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

State Road in Parma reopens amid watermain break

PARMA, OH (WOIO) - State Road in Parma reopened Saturday morning after a massive watermain break Friday.

The northbound lanes of State Road remain closed at this time.

The watermain broke on Wellington Ave causing part of the road to collapse.

