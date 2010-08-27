Corruption indictment causes school official to resign

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A former Maple Heights School official indicted in the Cuyahoga County Corruption Probe has resigned from his new job with the West Geauga School District.

Steve Canepa's resignation comes a week after he was indicted on bribery and theft charges for his work as the maple heights business manager.

Canepa has been on paid leave since May.

