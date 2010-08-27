Big Merger: Government approves Continental-United Airlines merge

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Justice Department announced Friday that it has approved the proposed merger of Continental and United Airlines.

This comes after a speedy four-month review that paves the way for the merger to close before Thanksgiving.

The merger could mean big changes for Cleveland's Continental hub.

Click here for new routes and other service information.

According to Hopkins International Airport Director Ricky Smith, the Department of Justice cleared the way for this merger to go through, the shareholders still have to vote on it and the merger expected to be finalized October 1st.

Currently more than 2700 Continental employees who work at Cleveland Hopkins and there's no new word on those jobs tonight.

Up until now, the word has been this hub will remain a hub, even though there are some airport analysts that say the hub does not really work for the United-Continental merger.

Smith says he want to make it clear that they're positioning Hopkins to be strong regardless what happens with the jobs after the merger.

The approval creates the world's largest airline, with almost $29 billion in annual revenue.

A statement concerning the merger was issued by Airport Director Ricky Smith late Friday:

On behalf of Mayor Frank Jackson, we understand the significance of this evening's announcement by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), that they have closed their investigation of the proposed Continental and United Airlines merger. This announcement represents an opportunity for this region to demonstrate, once again, the strength of this market and demand for air service.

Over the last few years, we've made enormous strides in positioning CLE to be an airport of choice for passengers and airline carriers and we are now one of the most cost competitive airports in the market area. We've also made significant strides in our customer services by offering better concessions, improved parking services, a cleaner environment, and many other new amenities. To that end, we are now the most improved airport in North America.

We've established a more collaborative relationship with our key business community partners. The Greater Cleveland Partnership now recognizes air service as its top priority. These progressive steps are all aimed at positioning CLE to be an attractive airport for any carrier - including the new United.

I remain very optimistic about the future of this airport and our ability to offer valuable air service to this region.

©2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.