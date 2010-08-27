Greed: Suburban Teacher accused of stealing your tax dollars

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - A suburban woman is facing charges. Police say she stole your tax dollars.

Yolande Hampton-William, a former substitute teacher, got food stamps and other benefits from Cuyahoga County, while she was working.

Investigators say she committed the crimes three years ago while teaching in Warrensville Heights.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors added up the benefits they say Hampton-William shouldn't have received and it came to about $5,600.

