Layoffs: Budget cuts prompts pink slips to 49 cops this weekend

AKRON, OH (WOIO) - Fewer police cars are gracing Akron's streets after layoff notices were handed out Friday morning.

The mayor says he is forced to cut 49 police officers from the force because the city doesn't have the money to pay them.



Neighborhoods hit the hardest could be the ones with the highest crime rate, like Maple Street and Glendale Avenue.

Residents aren't looking forward to what may happen. "I'm afraid all the drug houses shut down could pop back up."



Officials say businesses could also suffer as well.

Layoff notices will be handed out through Sunday.







