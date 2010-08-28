Witness: Man entered home, said he was shot then collapsed

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating a shooting on Dudley Avenue Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, shots were fired around 1 a.m. in the 7400 block of Dudley Avenue. Marvin J. Thompkins, 24-years-old entered the witness's home and said he was shot and to call police using his cell phone.

Cleveland officers arrived on scene and found the victim lying on the front porch with a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

There are no suspects or arrest at this time.

This investigation is being handled by the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit.

The Cleveland Division of Police is asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the Cleveland Division of Police Homicide Unit at 216.623.5464. Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216.252.7463 or Text messaging to Text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).