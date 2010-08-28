30 Arrested: Club busted for gambling, strip dancing, drinking and drug violations

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Cleveland Police Vice Unit officers executed a search warrant at a club located at 3020 Superior Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

As a result of the search, 30 people were arrested for various offenses including violation of Ohio liquor laws, gambling, strip dancing, violation of Ohio Drug Law and a weapons offense.

There is nothing further at this time

