One seriously injured in commercial truck crash along I-271

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single- vehicle commercial truck crash occurred Saturday, August 28th at approximately 1:50 a.m. on Interstate 271 northbound near milepost 13 in Boston Township.

Ronald C. Holbrook, age 46, of Ravenna Ohio, was traveling northbound on I-271 in the right lane when the 2006 International, tractor trailer, drove off the left side of the roadway into the median striking a guard rail face, and 3 bridge pier's. Holbrook's vehicle then rolled down a steep embankment and came to rest on the Ohio Turnpike against a cement wall.

While rolling down embankment debris from the commercial trailer struck two other vehicles.

There were no injuries to the drivers of the other vehicles, and the damage reported to be minor.

Mr. Holbrook was transported to Akron City Hospital where he is listed as serious condition in ICU.

Drug and or Alcohol are not known to be a factor at this time.

This crash is still currently under investigation.

