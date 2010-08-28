SWAT, Police surround Lakewood house

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

LAKEWOOD, OH (WOIO) - SWAT and police are on scene outside of a home on Mars and Detroit.

According to police, a suspect assaulted someone in the house Saturday morning and then threatened to kill himself. The victim was "cut" by the suspect. When officers entered the home, the suspect was not inside.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police at this time, remains on the loose.

