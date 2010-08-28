2010 Race for the Cure - Registration Info

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Have you registered for the 2010 Race for the Cure? For a paper registration form please click here.

The deadline to register online and have your Race T-shirt and packet mailed closes on August 26, 2010 at midnight. Online registration closes on September 8, 2010 at midnight. Online registrations received between August 27 and September 8 must pick up their Race T-shirt and packet at a Race registration site.

T-shirt and Race bib packets will be mailed to participants in August. If you have registered and have not received your packet by September 1st, please contact Hermes Sports and Events at 216-623-9933.

For more information from the 2010 Race for the Cure website, click here!

Online registrations received between Aug. 27 and Sept. 8 must pick up their Race T-shirt and packet at an upcoming Race registration site.

These dates and sites are:

* Thursday, September 2, noon to 8 p.m. North Olmsted Dick's Sporting Goods, 200 Great Northern Mall at Dick's main entrance inside the mall.

* Friday, September 10, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Downtown Cleveland Tower City Center -- Grand Staircase, 230 W. Huron St. Below staircase near fountain.