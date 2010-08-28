Accidental: Child playing with lighter responsible for eastside house fire

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO - A house will be completely gutted after a massive fire broke out Saturday morning on E. 74th and Harvard.

Two families with numerous children lived in the home.

According to Cleveland firefighters, the fire started at 1245 E. 74th Street inside of an older home being used as a two apartment dwelling. Nine people lived in the two apartments including three adults and six children.

Two adults and five kids were home when the fire started. Sanford Dixon tells 19 Action News he had just left the home to take his grand kids to a movie when he got the phone call "She just told me the house was on fire...we just immediately jumped up and left the movies."

Sanford, his wife, and two young children lived in the downstairs apartment. His daughter and her three children lived upstairs.

The fire is being blamed on a six-year-old boy who was playing with a lighter. The child accidentally set clothes on fire in a downstairs bedroom. All five people escaped the home safely.

According to Sanford, the child "had enough sense to run and scream so that everyone could get out."

Both families were renting and did not have renter's insurance.

The American Red Cross will be assisting.

