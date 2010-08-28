Kent Robber: Two KSU students robbed at gunpoint

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

KENT, OH (WOIO) - Kent Police tell 19 Action News that two Kent State University students were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

The students, one male and one female both in their early twenties, were in the area of Lake and Harvey around 2:30 a.m. when they were confronted by a black male armed with handgun. The suspect demanded their money and cell phones then took off. He fled in an unknown direction after taking the items. The suspect was wearing a white hoody and jeans and was approximately 5 3" taIl.

Neither victims sustained injuries.

