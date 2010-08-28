New Details: Judge takes custody away from mom accused of starving kids

EXCLUSIVE: CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A week ago, two Cleveland children were found starving and locked in a basement in Cleveland.

Full Hearts: Little Boys Starved by Mother Get Second Chance at Life

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) – New details for the future of two little boys found starved in their mother's basement.

19 Action News has just learned a judge took the boys away from their mom for good.

This, after Phineas Scovil left the boys in the basement of their home to starve until the children's aunt found them and took them home to her house.

The judge took the kids away from their aunt too!

According to the court, the aunt was overwhelmed with her own three children along with all four of Scovil's kids. The children were missing medical appointments and the court was concerned about supervision.

The Child Welfare Agency is now undergoing an outside review for how it's handled troubled families since some kids have died or been hurt again--among them the starving boys.

The aunt says she plans to fight to get the kids back.

Meantime Scovil is awaiting trial on felony charges. Even if she beats the charges, the kids aren't going home.

