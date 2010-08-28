Til Death: Husband and Wife found dead inside Bay Village home

Posted by Web Staff - email | Facebook | Twitter

BAY VILLAGE, OH (WOIO) - The coroner has determined the deaths of two bodies found Saturday evening in a quiet westside suburb.

According to the Cuyahoga County Coroner's office, the bodies of a husband and wife were found inside a home located at 27102 Russell Road.

Michael Allen Rothgery, 42-years-old died of self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his 40-year-old wife Mary Rothgery died of asphiyxia.

Cops say the couple had just moved to the area one year ago with their two children ages 4 and 6.

Unofficial sources say Michael had recently lost his job and was just served with divorce papers.

The children were not present at the time of their parents' deaths, they were with a relative.

Copyright 2010 WOIO. All rights reserved.